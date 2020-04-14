Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $253.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

