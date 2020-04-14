Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Docusign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 95,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

