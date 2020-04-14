Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,700 BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

BEAT opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

