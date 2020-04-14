Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

