Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 113,490 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113,490 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

