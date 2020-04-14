Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

