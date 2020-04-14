Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.74. Reject Shop shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 727,583 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.83 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.28.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Fisher 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th.

About Reject Shop (ASX:TRS)

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.