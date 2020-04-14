Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.03% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of ALNA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

