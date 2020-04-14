Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Restaurant Brands International worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

