Reviewing Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Secureworks and CounterPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secureworks $552.77 million 1.72 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -61.58 CounterPath $10.77 million 1.21 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

CounterPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Secureworks.

Volatility and Risk

Secureworks has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Secureworks and CounterPath, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secureworks 2 4 0 0 1.67 CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Secureworks currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Secureworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Secureworks is more favorable than CounterPath.

Profitability

This table compares Secureworks and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secureworks -5.73% -2.27% -1.47% CounterPath -26.37% -119.30% -24.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Secureworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CounterPath shares are held by institutional investors. 87.8% of Secureworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of CounterPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Secureworks beats CounterPath on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria X, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud; and Cloud Solutions for enterprises, operators, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Stretto clients from the cloud, as well as to offer hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

