Reviewing Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) & Five Point (OTCMKTS:FPH)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Voltari and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voltari and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Five Point $184.38 million 3.92 $9.03 million ($0.22) -22.14

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% Five Point 4.90% -2.24% -1.44%

Summary

Five Point beats Voltari on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

