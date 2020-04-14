Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) PT Lowered to GBX 85 at Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 331.47% from the company’s current price.

RBG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of RBG stock opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Revolution Bars Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

