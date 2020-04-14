Roku’s (ROKU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $26,585,760. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,952,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,241,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,945,000 after buying an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after buying an additional 386,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

