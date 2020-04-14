Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Route1 Inc (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.37. Route1 shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

