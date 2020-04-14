Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Raised to $5.00 at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of SABR opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 520.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

