Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities raised Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.28 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

