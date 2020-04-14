Sasol (NYSE:SSL) versus Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Financial Comparison

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sasol and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 5 3 0 2.38 Ovintiv 1 14 4 0 2.16

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 214.85%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Sasol.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 3.48% 8.55% 3.99%

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sasol and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.35 billion 0.17 $303.01 million $2.17 1.83 Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.18 $234.00 million $3.29 1.41

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Sasol on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Ovintiv

