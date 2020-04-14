Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.82. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,242,576 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $21.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.06) ($0.00).

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

