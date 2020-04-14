SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $284.93 and last traded at $289.00, 592,085 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 913,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.81.

Specifically, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 224.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

