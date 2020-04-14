SDL (LON:SDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 445.48 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.13 million and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 547.99. SDL has a 12 month low of GBX 367 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

