Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

