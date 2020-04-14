Sempra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,699 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,531% compared to the average daily volume of 656 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

