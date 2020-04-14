Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $38.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.28.

ST opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

