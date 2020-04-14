ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $331.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.43.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $283.56 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,541 shares of company stock valued at $30,757,754. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.