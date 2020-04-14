Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $489.20 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.79 and a 200-day moving average of $551.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.17.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.