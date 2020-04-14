Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $85.17 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after buying an additional 688,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

