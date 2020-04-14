Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Simmons First National worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

