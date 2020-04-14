Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFNC opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

