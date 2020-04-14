SITE Centers (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SITE Centers (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $4.69 on Monday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $10.29.

SITE Centers Company Profile

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants provide a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

