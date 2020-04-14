Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $2,334,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.