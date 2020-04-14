Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Skechers USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Skechers USA by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $56,453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $4,859,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

