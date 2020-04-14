Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60). Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,335 ($30.72) to GBX 2,135 ($28.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,926 ($25.34) to GBX 1,658 ($21.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,844 ($24.26).

SN opened at GBX 1,531 ($20.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,499.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,726.01. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total transaction of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £85,440 ($112,391.48).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

