Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes $511,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded up $126.11 on Monday, hitting $2,168.87. 6,677,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,918.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,852.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

