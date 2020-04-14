Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.13. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 4,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

