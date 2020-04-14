Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target trimmed by Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $6.17 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

