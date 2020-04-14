SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,813,000 after purchasing an additional 428,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 590,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 284,598 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

