Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.88 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.31. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $380.23 million and a PE ratio of 52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

