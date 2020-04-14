Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SAVE opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

