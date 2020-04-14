Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $2.27. Star Entertainment Group shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 4,426,676 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Star Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.99%.

In related news, insider John O’Neill bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,966.00 ($49,621.28). Also, insider Benjamin (Ben) Heap bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$34,300.00 ($24,326.24). Insiders have acquired a total of 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $271,936 in the last 90 days.

About Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

