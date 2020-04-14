Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $14.32 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,887,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,648,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.