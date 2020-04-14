Stephens Trims W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $300.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.67.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $274.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $170,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,906,000 after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,509,000 after purchasing an additional 110,543 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

