Stock Traders Buy High Volume of J B Hunt Transport Services Put Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 526 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 807% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $16,057,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

