Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 7,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 2,853 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

