Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $723.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

