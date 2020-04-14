Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.14.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $172.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.