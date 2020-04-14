Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stryker traded as low as $169.56 and last traded at $172.08, approximately 2,420,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,300,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.72.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

