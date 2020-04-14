Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.75. Stuart Olson shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 40,003 shares trading hands.

SOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 488.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stuart Olson Company Profile (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.