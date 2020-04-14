SunTrust Banks Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $90.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.59.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

