SunTrust Banks Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $42.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.62.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after buying an additional 1,245,246 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

