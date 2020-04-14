Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.79

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $8.04. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 22,359 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

